Estate Counselors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after purchasing an additional 212,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $259.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

