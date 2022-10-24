Estate Counselors LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Estate Counselors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

