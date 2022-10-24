Estate Counselors LLC Sells 74,150 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,150 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

Further Reading

