Estate Counselors LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $524,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 515.2% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 480.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 98,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 81,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.75 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

