Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $107.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

