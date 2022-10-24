Estate Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Estate Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,895 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 46,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

