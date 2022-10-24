Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $324.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.78.

NYSE:EL opened at $201.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day moving average is $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $196.96 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

