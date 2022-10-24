Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVK opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of -0.18. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

