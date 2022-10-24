Evercore ISI Trims Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Target Price to $17.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UE. Compass Point cut their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE UE opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 81.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 61,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 32.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.