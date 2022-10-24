Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Guggenheim

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Guggenheim from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

