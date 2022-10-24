EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

