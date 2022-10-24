Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $104.50.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.