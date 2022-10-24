Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 172509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $830.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

