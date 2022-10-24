Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.55

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 172509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $830.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

