F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.20

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 52683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,600 shares of company stock worth $66,664. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

