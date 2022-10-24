F3Logic LLC Buys Shares of 2,568 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,084,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

