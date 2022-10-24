F3Logic LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

F3Logic LLC lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,947 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on United Airlines to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.