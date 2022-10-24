F3Logic LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYG opened at $146.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.98.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

