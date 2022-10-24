F3Logic LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $58.06 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.84.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

