F3Logic LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.14 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

