F3Logic LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

F3Logic LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $488.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.31 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

