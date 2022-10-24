Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.35 Million

Factom (FCT) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, Factom has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002139 BTC on popular exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $9,166.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About Factom
Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,456,580 coins. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
