Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Lowered to €25.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.71) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €15.00 ($15.31) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Faurecia S.E. stock remained flat at $12.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62.

Faurecia S.E. Company Profile

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

