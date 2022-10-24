FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.
KLA Stock Performance
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLA Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
