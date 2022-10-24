FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,625 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Target by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 18,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 266,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $160.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

