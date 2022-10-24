FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,557 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,410,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 257,733 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

