FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,813 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 508,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,634.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,634.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,753 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.