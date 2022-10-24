FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,921,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $115.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

