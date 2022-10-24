FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 15,388 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,388 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $549,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

NVO stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $238.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

