FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,335 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,558.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $295.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.85.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,779,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,749,713. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

