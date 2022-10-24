FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 39,368 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $48,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $153.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.38.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.