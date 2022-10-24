Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Femasys Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FEMY opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.70. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 883.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

