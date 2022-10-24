FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.69

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 20241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 158,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 121,582 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 20.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

