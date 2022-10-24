Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) CEO Timothy Spence Acquires 7,763 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,085. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 311,357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

