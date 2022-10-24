Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 777,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 311,357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 617,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 156,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

