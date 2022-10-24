Financial Contrast: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) vs. SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SeqLL and Agilent Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agilent Technologies 0 4 9 0 2.69

SeqLL presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 404.29%. Agilent Technologies has a consensus price target of $151.31, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Agilent Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 33.67 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Agilent Technologies $6.32 billion 5.99 $1.21 billion $4.39 29.14

This table compares SeqLL and Agilent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Agilent Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Agilent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -50.69% -35.95% Agilent Technologies 19.94% 28.46% 14.08%

Risk & Volatility

SeqLL has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agilent Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment provides arrays for DNA mutation detection, genotyping, gene copy number determination, identification of gene rearrangements, DNA methylation profiling, gene expression profiling, next generation sequencing, target enrichment and genetic data management, and interpretation support software; and produces synthesized oligonucleotide. It also offers immunohistochemistry in situ hybridization, and hematoxylin and eosin staining and special staining; consumables, and software for quality control analysis of nucleic acid samples; and reagents for use in turbidimetry and flow cytometry, as well as develops liquid-based pharmacodiagnostics. The Agilent CrossLab segment provides GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, custom chemistries, and laboratory instrument supplies; and startup, operational, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, and consultation services. The company markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, manufacturer's representatives, and electronic commerce. Agilent Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

