First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bankshares

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

Shares of FCR.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.90. 161,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,774. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$14.08 and a 52-week high of C$19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.50.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

