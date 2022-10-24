First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect First Foundation to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Foundation Stock Up 0.6 %

FFWM stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $29.41.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

