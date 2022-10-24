First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stake Decreased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

