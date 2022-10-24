FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.9 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.