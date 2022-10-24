Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Veritas Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Veritas Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,677,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343,594 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 6.4% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.51% of Fiserv worth $861,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,970,000 after buying an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after buying an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after buying an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,964,000 after purchasing an additional 871,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,142. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

