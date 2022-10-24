Flow Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $29.58 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flow has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.



About Flow

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

