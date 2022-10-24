Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 10,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 597,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

Institutional Trading of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 184,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 79,706 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caspian Capital LP grew its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

