Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fraport in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUY opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.