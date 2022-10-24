Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.95 ($59.13) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR FME traded down €0.30 ($0.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €27.52 ($28.08). The stock had a trading volume of 931,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €26.19 ($26.72) and a 52 week high of €63.60 ($64.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

