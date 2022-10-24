FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $107,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,191,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,789,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $262,920.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $158,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $300,720.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $188,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $208,500.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.6% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 14.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth about $373,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

