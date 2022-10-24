Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Shares of 17,069 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000. Linde comprises 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $294.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.90. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

