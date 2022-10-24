Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys Shares of 8,914 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 462,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,381,582. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

