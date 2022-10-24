Fulcrum Capital LLC Invests $10.29 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.20. 233,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.20 and a 200-day moving average of $399.79.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.