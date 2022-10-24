Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Humana by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Humana by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock traded up $13.34 on Monday, hitting $523.88. 13,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,414. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $514.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

