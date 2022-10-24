Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Stock Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

PCAR traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.90. 51,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

